Mumbai Saga: John Abraham Finds His Leading Lady In Kajal Aggarwal!

Sanjay Gupta’s ‘most ambitious project’ Mumbai Saga, marks the collaboration of the director with John Abraham 6 years after their last outing, Shootout At Wadala.

While the film boasts of an impressive ensemble with actors like Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover to name a few, the film has finally found its leading lady.

Director Sanjay Gupta has confirmed bringing Singham actress Kagal Aggarwal on-board as the film’s leading heroin opposite John Abraham.

Speaking about the same, Sanjay has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “The most important thing is that my gangster films often also have strong female characters. The character starts off as John’s girlfriend, then becomes his wife. So, I needed an actress who could play a 17-year-old college girl, a young wife and then, a strong woman in her 30s.”

He further said, “I’m an admirer of Kajal’s work, she looks lovely and has a great screen presence. I’m glad we’re collaborating on this film.”

The film is set in the backdrop of the 1980’s and 1990’s showing the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. While most of the film will be shot in South Bombay, it is only the climax of the the film that will be filmed outside the city limits.

The makes have also roped in SOTY 2 actor Samir Soni to play a gangster. Speaking to the publication, Samir said he was excited to play the part as it is his first outing in a negative role.

The actor was quoted saying, “This is the first time I will play a completely dark character, a gangster and I am excited about it. I have been a big fan of Sanjay’s films right from Kaante, as he is a stylised director. We had collaborated earlier for Alibagh but the film got stalled. I have an interesting character in Mumbai Saga and I also look forward to working with John, Emraan and Rohit (Roy) who is a friend.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on the 19th of June, 2020.

