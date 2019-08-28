Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee Opens On Choosing Kartik Aaryan To Step Into Akshay Kumar’s Shoes!

The 2007 horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshani, was a laugher riot and a huge success. When the sequel to the film was announced recently by filmmaker Anees Bazmee featuring Kartik Aryan, it took fans by surprise.

However, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bazmee has finally revealed the reason behind roping in Kartik instead of Akshay Kumar. Speaking about the same, Bazmee said, “We’ve finalized Kartik for the lead in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel. I feel he has a tremendous aptitude for comedy, and can also look vulnerable and almost childlike on screen, just like Akshay Kumar.”

He further said, “I am yet to sit down with my producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani to decide on the rest of the cast and crew. But I can tell you this. My Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would be done in my style.”

Though, there were speculations of Akshay doing a cameo in the film, it seems that they will remain to be mere speculations as the Kesari actor seems in no mood to take up special appearance in the sequel.

While nothing of the sequel will have a connection with the original 2007 film, it may be noted that the title track of the film, that is still very popular among the audiences will be retained for easy recall value to the franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is sure as hell a big ticket move for Kartik Aryan, and he has a very large gap to fill by stepping into the shoes of the Khiladi. Meanwhile, after signing the film Kartik had reveled in one of his interviews, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been one of my favorite horror comedies. Being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes me happy, especially because I’ve been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir. It’s a big responsibility to take his franchise forward.”

The film is slated for a tentative release of 31st July, 2020.

