Mumbai Saga: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Creates Record; To Shoot GRAND Climax In Aamby Valley

The saga of Mumbai’s vast history has always been an interesting topic that filmmakers pick up to make a film. With Mumbai Saga, doirector Sanjay Gupta too is bringing a similar story on the 70 mm screen with a huge, explosive climax between the lead actors, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. The team will soon be shooting for a crucial climax in Mumbai and we have the details for you.

The team will be shooting at the luxury resort town, Aamby Valley City and wrap up the sequence over the next week. According to the reports in Bollywood Hungama, the climax will be one of the most expensive sequences of the film. Not just that, the team of Mumbai Saga will be the first filmmakers to have the permission to shoot at the Aamby Valley airstrip. Interesting, right?

Talking about the action-packed shoot, Gupta says, “We are taking the entire crew and putting them up in Aamby Valley, including the action stunt drivers, pilots and other technicians. It’s a major action-packed one between John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi and they are also staying in the chalets there. I will drive up and down from my home in Khandala. The other actors, part of this schedule, and staying there, include Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy. We have also hired a private aircraft for the sequence on the plane.”

More details suggest that the cast and crew including John and Emraan will be put up at the expensive resort for the scheduled shoot. Director Sanjay, however, won’t be joining the team. The actors will stay in the costly timber chalets at the luxury resort for seven days as they wish to complete the schedule on time. The team doesn’t want to waste time travelling (five hours up and down by car) everyday and hence this luxury stay has been arranged.

“I am shooting the climax of the movie from tomorrow (October 11) in Aamby Valley. The action sequences will be executed by the action directors (Vikram More and Anbu Arivu). This particular sequence that I am shooting with John and Emraan, does not involve hand-to-hand combat but is a high-octane, complicated action scene,” said the director.

He added, “It’s all very raw and real stuff, and involves chase sequences, cargo trucks, fuel tankers and an airplane. We are shooting in Aamby Valley and Mumbai Saga is probably the first film there to shoot at the airstrip there at the Aamby Valley airport. It’s the most expensive sequence in Mumbai Saga.”

Talking about Mumbai Saga, the gangster drama action thriller tracks the shutdown of mills in Bombay in the ’80s and the aftermath of it. The film will see Emraan Hashmi essay the role of a cop who takes on his on-screen rival John Abraham, the gangster.

Sanjay has already finished a few schedules of the film with John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Agarwal, Gulshan Grover, Amol Gupte, Rohit Roy and Shaad Randhawa, last month. Suniel Shetty is exacted to join them in November for the final schedule.

The shooting resumes from Friday and the movie is scheduled to wrap up by December 6.

