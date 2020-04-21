Mumbai Police’s ‘Gully Boy’ Style Warning Will Make You Think Twice Before Getting Out Of Your Gully

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the normal lives of people and the government is trying its best to curb the spread of the disease. A few days ago, PM Narendra Modi announced the second lockdown and urged people to avoid getting out of the home for silly reasons. Despite strict guidelines, some of them are still stepping out for a walk and for such people, the Mumbai Police has a quirky warning with a Gully Boy touch to it.

We all know, how Mumbai Police is innovative when it comes to spreading awareness through memes. We have come across several Bollywood memes on social and now there’s the latest addition to the list. Through an official Twitter handle, Mumbai Police posted a cute Alia Bhatt aka Safina’s pic from Gully Boy. While the pic is quite adorable in itself, the message grabbed all our attention.

The message on the meme reads, “That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown.” “Abort mission. We repeat – Abort Mission! #StayHome #StaySafe,” reads the caption.

Meanwhile, recently Mumbai Police also tweaked Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree dialogue to spread awareness about coronavirus. Tweaking the famous dialogue “O stree kal aana” from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy “Stree”, Mumbai Police posted a poster, which read : “O corona kabhi mat aana.”

The poster also included a message of “keeping every street safe”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!