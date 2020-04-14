Mumbai Police Gives A ‘Stree’ Touch To Spread The Coronavirus Awareness & It’s UNMISSABLE

Indian cops have completely become innovative and creative with their COVID-19 messages. After Jaipur Police and Nagpur Police, Mumbai Police has now come up with a filmy way to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus among people.

Tweaking the famous dialogue “O stree kal aana” from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy “Stree”, Mumbai Police posted a poster, which read : “O corona kabhi mat aana.”

The poster also includes a message of “keeping every street safe”.

Sharing the Mumbai Police poster, Shraddha wrote: “Bilkul sahi ( absolutely correct). Repost: The only mantra we need to keep #EveryStreetSafe is not to venture out on the streets.”

