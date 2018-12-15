Mumbai Police Calls Dulquer Salmaan A ‘Weirdo’; The Zoya Factor Actor Hits Back

After Mumbai Police showed its disapproval of Dulquer Salmaan trying out “weirdo” stunts on roads, the popular actor said they should have checked some facts first and called himself “not a weirdo”.

A video was posted by Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle on Friday. In the video, Dulquer is seen checking his phone while sitting behind the wheel. Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be heard calling him “weirdo”.

The caption read: “We agree with you Sonam Kapoor. Quite a ‘weirdo’ to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don’t quite approve of these even in ‘reel’ life. #NotDone.”

We agree with you @sonamakapoor ! Quite a ‘weirdo’ to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don’t quite approve of these even in ‘reel’ life. #NotDone pic.twitter.com/WWoDz16hKj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2018

Sonam was quick to defend her The Zoya Factor co-star. “We weren’t driving. We were rigged on a truck, but I’m glad you guys are concerned. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well. Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal,” she replied.

For us, No Mumbaikar is ‘regular’ they are all ‘special’! And we are equally concerned about them all. Glad to know your safety wasn’t ‘rigged’. @sonamakapoor https://t.co/PyYbB23OZs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2018

Dulquer attached a video taken while he was shooting and said: “The car was rigged to a low loader truck which was also the camera rig. I couldn’t steer or drive the car even if I wanted to. Also, this particular car cannot steer itself.”

The Kali star also tweeted: “Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact, Mumbai Police helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. #notaweirdo.”