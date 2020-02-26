Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Remo D’Souza & Varun Sharma Come Together For The Song ‘Holi Mein Rangeele’

Holi is around the corner and actors Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Varun Sharma were spotted shooting for a holi song with coloured splashed all over their clothes yesterday.

While the song Holi Mein Rangeele, produced by music company Blive Music, is sung by Mika Singh, Abhinav Shekhar and Pallavi Ishpuniyani, the video of the song featuring the above mentioned three actors is being shot currently with none other than Remo D’Souza directing it.

The song promises to bring in new flavour of the celebration this Holi.

Said Mouni Roy, “This is my first Holi song and to be directed by Remo sir for such a fun song is exciting.”

Said Sunny Singh, “The energy on set is as if it is Holi today. We had a lot of fun shooting the song.”

Added Varun Sharma, “It has been a phenomenal experience. The way we are having fun shooting the song, the audiences I hope will enjoy it as much too.”

Said Mahesh Kukreja from Blive Music, “Holi is all about fun, energy and happiness. With Mika’s energetic voice, Remo behind the camera and such fantastic young actors in front of it, we have managed to create a perfect Holi song. I am hopeful that this song will become the flavour of the festival this year and for years to come.”

