Bollywood star Mouni Roy is in Abu Dhabi over two months now. The Gold actress is stranded because she cannot return home owing to the continuing COVID-19 lockdown.

She flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photoshoot, and stayed with an old friend.

“After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off only on April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn’t imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days’ clothes,” Mouni Roy told Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is concerned about her family who lives in the West Bengal town of Cooch Behar.

“I have been checking on them every day,” she said. “I am relieved that my brother is by mom’s side at this time. My cousins also live close by, that’s an added advantage. I have been oscillating between anxiety and calmness. Everybody around the world is going through a hard time. So, I sought solace in the fact that I have a roof over my head and a warm family, away from home. That said I am eager to return to India,” the website quoted her as saying.

