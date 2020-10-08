Mohsin Shaikh On Recreating Popular Songs: “It Is Challenging”

In today’s day and age, we are seeing many Bollywood classics and hits being recreated for the current generation. New-age composer-lyricist Mohsin Shaikh, who has recently recreated a song, feels recreating a popular song can be challenging.

Advertisement

Shaikh has co-written the recreated version of Mika Singh’s pop hit ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’ along with rapper Badshah and singer-composer Payal Dev. This song features in the upcoming film Ginny weds Sunny. Mika has sung the new song along with Neha Kakkar and Badshah.

Advertisement

Talking about recreating a hit song, Mohsin Shaikh said, “It is challenging to work on a song that is already a hit because you get criticised by the listeners, depending on the work you do.”

Mohsin adds, “You have to be careful while doing the recreation of a hit song. It’s very important to choose the right song for recreation and also how you take it to another level.”

While the romantic comedy, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey as Ginny and Sunny, releases on Friday, the recreated song was launched on September 28. Mohsin feels there has been a positive response to the song. “The audience is the main critics, they are the ones who appreciate your work if it is good,” he noted.

Mohsin Shaikh recalled, “When I got the opportunity to write the lyrics of this recreation, I was excited because I have been listening to this song since childhood. It is a nineties superhit song. I got a call from composer Payal Dev eight months ago. She wanted me to write the recreation.”

Talking about the film’s music, Vikrant recently said, “The entire music album of ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ is so diverse. It has a song for every mood. Out of the album, ‘Rubaru’ is my favourite. This is the song that I was waiting to be out.”

Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna. The film is scheduled to release on October 9 on Netflix.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Lodges A Complaint Against AIIMS Doctors For Leaking The Late Actor’s Forensic Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube