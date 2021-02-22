Be it the current age when technology was booming every passing second or 90s when it had just entered the lives of many, there always have been grey areas in journalism. Today we’ve digital media doing a particular set of unwanted things; the 90s was the time of print media. It so happened that Mithun Chakraborty was once declared suffering from AIDS in a magazine when he wasn’t.

Advertisement

While browsing through some controversial interview, we got our hands on an old Mithun interview in which he described his angst against the media. He went ahead to say that stars don’t have any status due to such type of journalism.

Advertisement

In the interview, Mithun Chakraborty said, “First they print it, and then they come to us asking what we have to say about it. What would I say? You have written I have got AIDS. Whom do I say? What do I say? How would I prove? I should now run around, proving that I don’t have AIDS.”

Mithun Chakraborty also added, “If even one out of 100 people believes in this news, what would be my social status? Because of such kind of journalism, we don’t have any status today. Film actors find it difficult to get homes; their children face difficulty in getting school admissions.”

Well, after this incident, Mithun decided to team up with Cine Artists Association and put a ban on six magazines providing such baseless rumours. What do you have to say about the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: The Teaser Of Alia Bhatt Starrer Is Coming Up Sooner Than You Expect!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube