Mission Mangal Release Date Changed? Not To Clash With Saaho & Batla House! All You Need To Know

Based on 2013’s Space Programme Of Mangalyaan Mission, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal was in a three-way clash with Prabhas’ Saaho and John Abraham’s Batla House on 15th August. But it seems makers are reconsidering to jump in the chaotic release date.

Mission Mangal has a star-studded cast like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. As per reports published in Bollywood Hungama, the movie has been said to preponed to August 9th.

Their sources added, “The makers of Mission Mangal are thinking of preponing the film and looking forward to release the film on August 9, 2019, instead. Since there are three releases on Independence Day – John Abraham‘s Batla House, Mission Mangal and Prabhas’ multilingual Saaho – and none of them has budged as of now, the makers are planning to prepone by a week. They plan to make the official announcement shortly.”

Akshay Kumar recently revealed in an interview with IANS that he’s playing the role of a scientist. On being asked if he’s playing the role of an astronaut, he said, “I’d like to correct you here. In “Mission Mangal”, I do not play an astronaut but a scientist and yes, I worked with an interesting mix of female co-actors in it. Well, it’s actually very subjective and never been a conscious decision. I pick films which excite me. For instance, I was also a part of “Naam Shabana“, where I most certainly wasn’t the central character and my female co-actor Taapsee Pannu had a much more important role to play. So that’s how it is.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!