Taapsee Pannu Is Really Up For Some Self-Pampering; Buys A 3BHK Apartment!

Tapsee Pannu is one actress who despite being a non-star kid has totally rocked Bollywood. The talented actress is on a movie signing spreea and her choice of films are doing well also. She was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla also starring Amitabh Bachchan and it went on to do really well at the Box Office.

Now, as per the Mumbai Mirror reports, Taapsee has gifted herself a cool 3 bedroom apartment in a Mumbai suburb. Interestingly, Taapsee had bought a 3 bedroom apartment in the same building two years before too. While speaking to MM at that time, she had described her all-white pad with splashes of colour as “shabby European chic with a neat girly vibe to it”

Reportedly when Taapsee learnt that there’s one more apartment in the building up for sale, she didn’t take time to buy it. A source has been quoted as saying by MM, “When Taapsee heard that another apartment in her society was up for grabs, she was quick to buy it. Her sister Shagun who had done the interiors of their home will be designing this one as well. They have already started brainstorming on a theme and work will begin soon.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee has an interesting lineup of films like Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Game Over and Womaniya.

