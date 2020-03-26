Missing Your Loved Ones? Here Are 5 Romantic Bollywood Movies That Will Help You Get Though These Times

Romantic Bollywood Movies: Amidst the Coronavirus scare, the GOI has declared an official lockdown of 21 days nationwide. While a lot of people have been maintaining social distancing from the past few days, the 21-day lockdown is going to cause a lot of difficulties to people, especially love birds.

But this is just a phase and it will pass if we all stay quarantined. All the love birds out there, I just want to tell you, bear the pain because everything will be worth it at the end. All this while, I have a list of 5 Bollywood romantic films which you can watch along with your long-distance partner.

Just make an online call, play the film and watch it together. If nothing, these positive and feel-good romantic films will only motivate you.

1) Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Streaming On: Jio Cinema

One of the best Bollywood films to have discussed long-distance relationships and practicalities of love in current time.

Owing to their dreams and career plans, Jai (Saif Ali Khan) & Meera (Deepika Padukone) part ways. Since they believe long-distance won’t work, they opt for a break-up. But life has different plans and eventually they come to know they can’t control their feelings for each other leading to an honest confession in the end.

2) Namaste London

Streaming On: Prime Video

It’s love at first sight for Punjabi boy Arjun (Akshay Kumar) with London girl Jazz aka Jasleen (Katrina Kaif) during their trip to India. He is head over heels in love with Jazz and since her dad is the best friend of Arjun’s dad, both families get them married.

However, Jazz has a condition that she won’t stay in Punjab after marriage and Arjun will have to live there along with her. Arjun agrees but gets a shock of his life when after reaching London, Jazz declares that she doesn’t accept this marriage. And since the official paperwork of the marriage was pending, the UK law also won’t defend Arjun.

This is where the struggle of Arjun starts. While living along with Jazz yet far from her, he sets on a mission of winning her heart.

While it’s not a typical long-distance relationship film, there are a lot of moments that will inspire you as a lover in this alone time.

3) Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Streaming On: Prime Video

Badri (Varun Dhawan) living along with his family in Jhansi meets Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) in Kota during a wedding and falls in love with her. Post that he starts stalking her and even proposes for marriage which she rejects. Not ready to accept the rejection, Badri continues to pursue Vaidehi and who falls for him eventually. The marriage is fixed but Vaidehi is also chasing her dream of becoming an air hostess. She knows that marriage with Badri will bind her and that’s why on the D Day, she flies away to Singapore shattering his heart into pieces.

While Badri is still trying to recollect himself, his misogynist father sends him Singapore to kill her. When he meets Vaidehi in Singapore instead of killing her he starts on the path of winning her heart.

While living apart from each other, BKD is one of the most feel-good and inspiring modern-day romantic films which you can watch along with your partner during an online call.

4) Jab We Met

Streaming On: Prime Video

There would be hardly anyone who hasn’t watched Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor in lead. But it’s always good to watch a feel-good film like this when living apart from your lover.

Jab We Met doesn’t just make you love yourself but also makes you believe in, “Insaan jo kuch real mein chahta hai na, ACTUALLY! usey hamesha wahi milta hai.”

So if you want to ACTUALLY enjoy those crazy times again with your lover then watch this film, hang up tight during quarantine and wait for the right time.

5) Saathiya

Streaming On: Prime Video

Written by Mani Ratnam and directed by Shaad Ali, Saathiya stars Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in lead and is a highly acclaimed Bollywood romantic film. From showing the highs of a relationship to the lows, Saathiya takes you on a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

It’s definitely a film which you need to watch along with your partner in this idle time.

