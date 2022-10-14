Actress Saiyami Kher is ensuring to catch up on her workout amid her busy shooting schedule by taking up running and cycling while commuting to shoots.

Saiyami, who made her debut with the 2016 film ‘Mirzya’, has always been active in sports, and gives utmost importance to discipline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elaborating on her fitness method, Saiyami Kher said that her workout routine not just keeps her physically fit but also mentally sound: “I don’t like to treat my workouts like a difficult task. The moment I do that, I start thinking of excuses. I love working out, not just for my physical health, but also for my mental health.”

However, Saiyami Kher also has days when she feels lazy but she has a perfect trick up her sleeve to get back on the path of motivation: “Even though I have days when I am lazy, I remind myself of the sense of achievement when I get over that feeling. Moreover, since school I have been into sports. So having physical activity included in my daily routine is like a lifestyle that I have opted for.”

Interestingly, Saiyami Kher has played cricket at school level for Maharashtra and made it to the National team selection, but instead, opted for badminton state championships

Saiyami added: “I try to either cycle or run back from location. Not only does it save traffic time but also helps me unwind. I have also bought a really nice treadmill and a cycle trainer in my house so it’s very convenient even if I have strange hours at work I can train at home at any time. I train myself along with some friends who are very involved in fitness.”

On the work front, the actress has started working on Anurag Kashyap’s project opposite Gulshan Devaiah. She is also teaming with Pratik Gandhi for Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Agni’.

Additionally, she will soon be seen in the third season of the streaming show, ‘Breathe Into the Shadow’, and ‘Ghoomer’, both opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Must Read: Saiyami Kher & Gulshan Devaiah Join Forces For An Untitled Project Backed By Anurag Kashyap

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram