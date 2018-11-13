Mirzapur: Rasika Dugal To Stun Us With Her Boldest Character Ever!

Rasika Dugal, who is all set to play the character of Beena Tripathi, wife to the dreaded gangster Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi, has the most bold scenes ever in Mirzapur.

Married into a rich and influential household, Rasika’s character is of various layers, much more than what meets the eye.

The trailer showcases glimpses of Rasika’s character which is so far her boldest scene ever.

Talking about her character, Rasika shared, “It’s very different from the parts I have played so far, so I’m excited about exploring this one. She is fierce, intense, aware of her sexuality and beautifully flawed”.

Mirzapur trailer showcases the journey of two brothers lured by the idea of power only to get consumed by it, Mirzapur is an amped-up portrayal of India’s heartland and youth. It’s a world replete with drugs, guns, and lawlessness, where caste, power, egos and tempers intersect and violence is the only way of life.

Mirzapur consists an ensemble starcast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Amit Sial, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur and Rasika Duggal

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh.