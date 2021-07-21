Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor on Tuesday took to social media and shared a glimpse of a family get-together, where she and her mother-in-law Neelima Azeem are seen complaining that Shahid wasn’t paying enough attention, while Ishaan Khatter relaxes near by.

In the video, we see Neelima and Mira lecture Shahid for being on the phone while she captured the youngest in the room, Ishaan, shooting the same drama on his phone.

“#HomeVideos Put down your phones. Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep #familia #bts #that70sshow,” wrote Mira Rajput on her Instagram page.

In the video, Neelima Azeem says during a conversation: “You didn’t hear it in context Sasha, because when you guys are on the phone you don’t hear anything on context.” Towards the end of the video, we hear Mira Rajput add, “You have to listen to us with your eyes Sasha.” For those who do not know, Shahid Kapoor is fondly called Sasha by his close friends, family and fans.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen on the silver screen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. A remake of Gowtam’s 2019 Telugu film starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, the Bollywood version stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a web series directed by Raj and DK.

