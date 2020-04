Milind Soman’s 80-Year-Old Mother Working Out With His 28-Year-Old Wife Is All The Motivation You Need To Stay Fit Amid Lockdown!

Milind Soman’s 80-year-old mother Usha Soman has raised the bar for fitness enthusiasts after a video of her working out with the supermodel-actor and sports enthusiast’s wife Ankita Konwar went viral.

Ankita, 28, took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself exercising with the octogenarian.

In the video, Ankita can be seen doing one-legged jumps with her mother-in-law, who was working-out in a saree.



Ankita captioned the video: “In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured – #gordonbhinckley If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more.”

Ankita and Usha’s video currently have over 48.1k likes on the website. Meanwhile Miling and Ankita faced a lot of backlash from netzines after they announced their marriage for the huge age gap between them. While Ankita is all of 28 years Milind Soman is 54 years old.

