Mika Singh & Chahatt Khanna’s ‘Quarantine Love’ Is The Couple Goals We Need During Lockdown; See Pics

Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh have been making headlines for quite a while now with their social media posts. If their pictures together amid lockdown weren’t enough, the duo has often captioned them as ‘Quarantine Love’. Well, one can not help but speculate if the recently divorced Chahat and Mika are truly a couple or not.

While the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actress recently gave out a statement staying that there is no truth to these rumors, Mika Singh’s latest Instagram story gives out a different story altogether. The duo is seen content in each other’s company as they enjoy a cute meal on their bed together.

Well, take a look at them for yourself!

Meanwhile, Chahatt has recently been sharing a lot of pictures of spending her time with Mika amid the lockdown. The duo will also be coming out with a song titled ‘Quarantine Love’ that has been shot in their houses by themselves!

While we feel the duo makes for a very cute couple, do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. For the unversed, Chahatt Khanna is a mother of two and divorced her second husband Farhan Mirza after making shocking allegations against him of mental and physical abuse.

Speaking about her upcoming song Quarantine Love with Mika Singh, Chahatt has been quoted by Bollywood Spy saying, “Humne ghar mein hi shoot kiya hai (We shot it at home only), we are next-door neighbours. I just hopped into his house. Hum dono ne mil kar phone pe shoot kiya hai (The two of us shot it on the phone).”

