Advertisement

Rapper Mika Singh, who is judging the ‘Zee Comedy Show’, shared an interesting anecdote about how his elder brother Daler Mehndi is so afraid of darkness that he always needs someone around him in the evening, even if it is to use the restroom.

Mika Singh revealed: “Not many people know about this, but Daler Paaji is very scared of darkness. In fact, when he uses the restroom, even during the day, he keeps the door open. During the evenings, whenever he would go to the washroom or any place which is not lit up, he expects us to sit outside, and he would continuously ask from inside if we’re still waiting outside (laughs).”

Advertisement

The hilarious gossip act by Chitrashi Rawat (as Kareena Kapoor Khan), Sugandha Mishra Bhosle (as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Sidharth Sagar (as Rakhi Sawant) left everyone in splits. In fact, the things that they gossiped about during the act not just made everyone laugh out loud but also reminded Mika Singh of some funny pranks that he used to play on his brother Daler Mehndi.

Mika Singh also opened up about why Daler Mehndi and he didn’t pass out of school, while also revealing some more spicy anecdotes from their lives.

‘Zee Comedy Show’ airs on Zee TV.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Collecting Art Pieces From His Movie Sets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube