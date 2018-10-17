MeToo: Karim Morani’s Daughter Zoa Comes Out In Support; Says, “Truth Will Prevail For Sure”

Zoa Morani, actress and daughter of producer Karim Morani who has been accused of sexual harassment by an aspiring actress, says the truth about her father will be out soon as she has faith in the country’s judicial system.

An aspiring actress has accused Karim of drugging her, raping her and clicking her nude pictures in 2015.

Reacting to the accusation against her father, Zoa said here: “I don’t want to talk about that issue because the matter is sub judice. When judgement of court will be out, then everybody will know about it. All I can say is that I have full faith in the judicial system of our country and the truth will prevail for sure.”

Karim is also an alleged accused in the 2G spectrum case.

Last year, he was booked by Hyderabad police for the rape of a 25-year-old Delhi-based student.