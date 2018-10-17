Badhaai Ho Movie Review Quicker: You Laugh Out So Loud You’ll End Up Missing Some Hilarious Dialogues!

Badhaai Ho Movie Review Quicker: The movie starts with a hilarious Housie sequence in which we see a frustrated Nakul (Ayushmann Khurrana) filtering the numbers out for the ladies of his area. Akshat Ghildial’s dialogues are hilarious from the word go. Without taking much time, there come one liners which will make you scream with laughter.

Makers don’t take much time to come to the main topic of Mrs Kaushik, mother of Nakul, getting impregnated at an old age. Then comes the confrontational scene in which Jeetu (Gajraj Rao) confesses about the child to his mother played by Surekha Sikri.

Surekha Sikri, being the legend she is, brings the house down with her performance. Abhishek Arora, better known for his work in Varun Dhawan’s October, has done a brilliant job with the background score in Badhaai Ho. The dialogues are the clear winner of the first half of the film; however the expressions of all the characters are very well played with.

Badhaai Ho revolves around an old couple becoming parents again. The comedy-drama features Ayushmann as the son of an elderly couple who find out that they would be turning parents for the third time.

Ayushmann Khurrana says his forthcoming film Badhaai Ho is his cleanest film so far as earlier he has worked in movies around some taboo subjects of society.

Besides Ayushmann, Badhaai Ho also stars Sanya Mahotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles.

The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari and Priti Sahani under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures. It will release on October 18. Stick to this space for full review!