Meme-Day: #ModiBiopic Trends On Social Media After The Film Gets Cancelled; Trolls Lash Out On Vivek Oberoi!

After facing troubles from opposition party Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic has been finally cancelled. According to the decision made by Election Commission, the film can’t be released in the election period because it “disturbs the level-playing field”.

It also stated that any complaints regarding the matter will be headed by a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge.

After the decision was made, the hashtag #ModiBiopic started trending on Twitter and even reached the Top Position in India. People are coming up with a lot of funny reactions regarding the cancellation of the film’s release and even trolling the film’s lead actor Vivek Oberoi.

Take a look at some of the reactions-

After the ban on Modi biopic bhakts be like:

"mera freedom of expression jal raha hai"#ModiBiopic — mellow yellow (@sonakshinakshi) April 10, 2019

Modi biopic cannot be released now. You will have to make do with Tashkent Files, a serious contender for Cannes, Venice and the Oscars put together.#ModiBiopic — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) April 10, 2019

Breaking story: Vivek Oberoi has been taken out of the EC office, crying and screaming and wailing after his last attempt at reviving his career has been thrown into the trashcan where it belongs. Haye, yeh dard!!!#ModiBiopic pic.twitter.com/F4rlm1qYal — Rofl Yogi (@licensedtodream) April 10, 2019

Why would I see #ModiBiopic where a bad actor portraying a great actor? And It’s obvious he’s only sucking up to PM considering he was exposed by Cobrapost. 😆 — Sohail Ahmad Khan (@thesak10) April 10, 2019

So #ModiBiopic will release only after election. After election they have to change the title as “Ex Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. — St. Sinner (@retheeshraj10) April 10, 2019

Fuckin finally!!

.0001% faith in EC restored

And

Bhai @vivekoberoi election ke baad to flop ho jayegi 😂😂#ModiBiopic https://t.co/8RP4xG6Sqx — shubham💤 (@JustLykHome) April 10, 2019

My theory is that the #ModiBiopic is a hologram – we are supposed to watch the trailer and imagine the film exists. — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) April 10, 2019

I thought EC actually saw #ModiBiopic & came to a decision that NaMo is a far better actor in real life than what Vivek is in reel life.

His over-acting might damage Modi’s campaign instead of providing any mileage in #LokSabhaElections2019 So, 1 minute me decision le liya 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nDYVgPgVCS — Rofl Chowkidar (@Rofl_Chowkidar) April 10, 2019

Now that’s savage!

Congress had earlier requested Supreme Court to cancel the release of film and the court had forwarded it to EC. SC had said that the decision is to be made by the EC as “too much of court time is wasted on these non-issues”.

The film which was earlier slated to release on April 5 was pushed ahead by a week and now it won’t release till the end of elections. The announcement for new release date by the makers is awaited. PM Narendra Modi is directed by Omung Kumar.

