Meme-Day: #ModiBiopic Trends On Social Media After The Film Gets Cancelled; Trolls Lash Out On Vivek Oberoi!

After facing troubles from opposition party Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic has been finally cancelled. According to the decision made by Election Commission, the film can’t be released in the election period because it “disturbs the level-playing field”.

It also stated that any complaints regarding the matter will be headed by a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge.

After the decision was made, the hashtag #ModiBiopic started trending on Twitter and even reached the Top Position in India. People are coming up with a lot of funny reactions regarding the cancellation of the film’s release and even trolling the film’s lead actor Vivek Oberoi.

Take a look at some of the reactions-

Congress had earlier requested Supreme Court to cancel the release of film and the court had forwarded it to EC. SC had said that the decision is to be made by the EC as “too much of court time is wasted on these non-issues”.

The film which was earlier slated to release on April 5 was pushed ahead by a week and now it won’t release till the end of elections. The announcement for new release date by the makers is awaited. PM Narendra Modi is directed by Omung Kumar.

