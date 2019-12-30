Meghna Gulzar On Choosing Deepika Padukone In Chhapaak: “Amplification Become Much More When You See A Face Like Her’s Disfigured”

Known for the versatile choice of films, Deepika Padukone drives the audience crazy with her glamour, her opulence, beauty and great acting skills. The actress will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in which she’s going to be seen in an altogether different avatar. Inspired by true events, Deepika will be seen playing the character of acid attack survival in the Meghna Gulzar film.

Chhapaak has raised the interest of the audience more than ever as actress Deepika Padukone has all gone de-glam. Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar opened up about how casting Deepika Padukone was significant for the role in Chhapaak and said that she is pretty happy with what Deepika has delivered as Malti in the film.

Meghna Gulzar shared, “Every film has its own destiny. But casting Deepika was significant since the amplification of how horrific this [acid attack] is become that much more when you see a face like Deepika’s get disfigured. And hats off to Deepika for taking it head-on! In this film, she has shed everything that she is known for — the way she looks, the glamour, opulence, the set-up, the hair, makeup, costume and even the jewellery. She is just with her craft.”

Ever since the hard-hitting trailer of the movie was released, Chhapaak has been the talk of the town and has left a strong impact on the viewers. Deepika has been widely appreciated for undertaking the role of Malti and doing full justice to it. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to communicate the message of self-belief and change the existing norms of society for betterment.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!