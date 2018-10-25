Meet The Badass Team Of Amazon Prime Video & Excel Media And Entertainment’s Mirzapur

Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media and Entertainment’s upcoming next titled Mirzapur is all set to treat the audience with its thrilling and ruthless content.

Unveiling the character names, the makers took to social media sharing images of each actor in their badass avatar.

Meet Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Duddu Pandit, Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Rasika Dugal as Bina Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Sriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Harshit Gaur as Dimpy Pandit and Amit Sial as Mourya Sahab.

Mirzapur, A lawless land filled with moments of heart-pounding action where the only rules are laid by none other than Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi.

The recently released trailer showcases the journey of two brothers lured by the idea of power only to get consumed by it, Mirzapur is an amped-up portrayal of India’s heartland and youth. It’s a world replete with drugs, guns, and lawlessness, where caste, power, egos and tempers intersect and violence is the only way of life.

Mirzapur consists an ensemble starcast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Amit Sial, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur and Rasika Duggal

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh.