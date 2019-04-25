MC Sher Aka Siddhant Chaturvedi Roars Louder Than A Lion In His New Rap Song!

Bollywood’s recent heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi has turned into the ruler of hearts with his stellar performance MC Sher that has left its imprints on the audience. Reviving his character in real life, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took to the stage to rap in public welfare.

With the success of Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi turned into an overnight sensation creating an uproar on social media and emerging as the latest obsession of the internet. The star recently graced an event in South Mumbai College, where he interacted with the young fans.

Proving to be a youth icon, Siddhant Chaturvedi has soon turned into a role model to the young population of India. Inspiring the young fans, Siddhant chose the Gully Boy style to interact with his fans and rapped a freestyle song for the live audience.

Taking the crowd by storm yet again, Siddhant created an impressive impact on the fans adding to the craze that surrounds the young actor.

Rising to fame with Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has earlier proven his acting mettle in Excel Entertainment’s Inside Edge, the actor will be returning to the franchise with Inside Edge 2.

After the humungous appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is flooded with film offers, however, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution.

