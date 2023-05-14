Redefining beauty and elegance, Manushi Chhillar is also one of the most famous Indian celebrities who has successfully created a niche for herself globally.

Having made India proud at the international level by winning the coveted Miss World 2017 title, the gorgeous beauty has become a force to reckon with, by representing India globally and becoming one of the most sought after and promising actors in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar is also credited to be the first global brand ambassador from India for the biggest global beauty – Estee Lauder, making her a shining example of beauty with brains!

As Manushi Chhillar turns a year older, we list down a few of her impactful quotes that define her personality and perspective of looking at life!

On a profession that she thinks deserves the highest salary!

Manushi Chhillar says, “I think a mother is of the highest respect. I don’t think its just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get the highest respect.”

On being the Miss World!

“As Miss World, you are a face for beauty with a purpose. You can’t just be beautiful. You have to have the zeal and courage to pursue the purpose,” says Manushi Chhillar.

On family!

My mother is my first role model. We have lived every dream together. The way she has balanced everything in life makes me want to be like her.

On women empowerment!

I pray that in the future, no one knows the meaning of women empowerment because we don’t need these words.

On success!

No matter how rich, powerful you might get, true success is only achieved when you’re a good person at heart.

On being confident:

I believe half the battle is won when you believe that you can do and once believe then automatically everything just falls into place.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Biggie officially Locked For Eid 2024, To Witness A Pan-India Release In 5 Indian Languages

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News