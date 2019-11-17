Manto Director Nandita Das On Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh’s Success: “Brutal Celebration Of Misogyny”

Whether one likes it or not, Shahid Kapoor’s last release Kabir Singh did a thunderous performance at the box office and despite receiving flak from several corners of the society, Kabir Singh has gone on to collect over 250 crores. And now, acclaimed filmmaker Nandita Das has lashed out at the success of the film.

Nandita, who last directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Manto is not a lady to mince words. Lashing out at the plot of Kabir Singh, Nandita explains for the film not only justifies but also celebrates misogyny and male chauvinism.

Speaking to Huffington Post in her recent interaction, Nandita has been quoted saying, “Whether it’s a propaganda film or a regressive film like Kabir Singh, there are two ways. One, where we look inwards: can we become more discerning? Can we choose not to watch it and enable more of the same? If I don’t like a Kabir Singh, I will talk about how misogynistic that film is. I will express dissent.”

She added, “But at the same time, cinema is also a reflection of society. If such a film is being made and it does well, what does that say about us? The audience is complicit. Even politically, there’s a complicity in all of us if we’re letting it—whatever that is going on—happen. It’s a scary, slippery slope: in the name of freedom, we don’t want hate speeches, we don’t want propaganda, we don’t want misogyny.”

She further said, “The success is, in straightforward terms, indicative of societal numbness, apathy and brutal celebration of misogyny. The success just validates a certain male narrative where you’re okay being violent towards women.”

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Kabir Singh was a remake to the super hit South film Arjun Reddy originally featuring Vijay Devearakonda. Kabir Singh featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles and revolved around a violent, heartbroken doctor who eventually takes to drugs.

