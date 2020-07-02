Manoj Bajpayee Was Close To Committing Suicide, Shares His Bollywood Struggles!

Making a mark in Bollywood is not so easy for those who have no godfather. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, and others are a perfect example. But with their hard work, brilliant talent and passion for cinema, they became people’s favourite. These actors have given some memorable performances which people will always cherish.

Currently, Manoj Bajpayee is receiving a lot of praise for his film, Bhonsle. This isn’t the first time he gave a stellar performance. Manoj has impressed us with his acting in Satya, Aligarh, Raajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sonchiriya, and many others. In an interaction with Humans of Bombay, the talented actor opened up about his childhood and his career. Manoj shared that at one point in life he thought of committing suicide.

About his childhood and dream to become an actor, the Aligarh star said, “I’m a farmer’s son; I grew up in a village in Bihar with 5 siblings–we went to a hut school. We led a simple life, but whenever we went to the city, we’d go to the theatre. I was a Bachchan fan & wanted to be like him. At 9, I knew acting was my destiny.”

Manoj Bajpayee further shared, “But I couldn’t afford to dream & continued my studies. Still, my mind refused to focus on anything else, so at 17, I left for DU. There, I did theatre but my family had no idea. Finally, I wrote a letter to dad–he wasn’t angry & even sent me Rs.200 to cover my fees! People back home called me ‘good for nothing’ but I turned a blind eye. I was an outsider, trying to fit in. So, I taught myself English & Hindi–Bhojpuri was a big part of how I spoke. I then applied to NSD, but was rejected thrice. I was close to committing suicide, so my friends would sleep next to me & not leave me alone. They kept me going until I was accepted.”

He also shared how his struggle of years helped his talent come into notice. “After 4 years of struggle, I got a role in Mahesh Bhatt’s TV series. I got Rs.1500 per episode–my first steady income. My work was noticed & I was offered my first Bollywood film & soon, I got my big break with ‘Satya’. That’s when the awards rolled in. I bought my first house & knew…I was here to stay. 67 films later, here I am. That’s the thing about dreams–when it comes to turning them into reality, the hardships don’t matter. What matters is the belief of that 9-year-old Bihari boy & nothing else,” the actor shared.

Read the entire post on Manoj Bajpayee below:

