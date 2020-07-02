Nothing can stop Akshay Kumar from working, not even a pandemic. The constant updates from his future releases are proof. While Bell Bottom is one of his most anticipated films, turns out the film finally has a leading lady. Akshay will romance War actor Vaani Kapoor and below are all the deets.

It was recently when Akshay Kumar sealed the final draft of Bell Bottom and the team announced the same. While the makers are drafting a plan to begin work, the newest confirmed update is that of Vaani Kapoor coming on board.

In a statement reported by PTI, co-producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in ”Bellbottom” has to be in sync with Akshay Sir’s screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one.”

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom is said to be a gangster drama set in the ’80s. Akshay Kumar’s look as the mighty gangster that came out earlier has impressed all. Now with Vaani Kapoor on board, it will be fun to see this fresh pairing.

Talking about the in the aforementioned statement, Vaani Kapoor said, “I am thrilled to partner with Pooja Entertainment who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen.”

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s Bell Bottom is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is set to go on floors later this year.

Co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani, Bell Bottom is set to hit the big screens on April 2, 2021.

How excited are you to see Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor together in Bell Bottom? Let us know in the comments section below.

