Mani Ratnam Decodes The Industry’s Situation Amid Lockdown & Has THIS Legit Solution To It, Read On

Just like every other sector, the entertainment business in India too has seen a downfall because of the ongoing lockdown. Its been more than two months since shooting of films, serials, and web series have been put on halt. Following which, it won’t be very easy for the film industry to immediately bounce back after the lockdown. Now, ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam at SICCI webinar series expressed his views that will be beneficial for the entertainment sector once the shooting starts.

As per a report from indiatoday.in, Mani Ratnam at the webinar series said, “The fact that the immediate theatre release is going to get difficult, the market is going to get eroded, means that I have to make sure the cost of my film is brought down. That it is manageable to make the filmmaking viable. Which means, people involved in it, especially big stars and technicians will have to understand and help in reducing the price, reducing the cost and work towards making sure the film industry remains afloat.”

He further added, “It’s an industry which isn’t just simple entertainment, we do so much more. We give dreams to people, make them smile, it takes a lot of time of people who invest in this… Film industry also requires the support from the government. Hoping we will be back on our feet soon.”

Mani Ratnam was also recently in news for his ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan. He has plans to finish the project in one single schedule post the lockdown, for which the filmmaker will be talking to his actors to accommodate their dates.

Ponniyin Selvan completed two schedules of the film. The third schedule was about to begin in Puducherry. But the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus brought things to a stand still.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is based on a period drama novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film that stars Aishwarya in lead along with south stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi Jayaram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!