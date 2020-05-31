Malang 2: Mohit Suri Finishes First Draft Of Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani Starrer, See Pic

Months after the release of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu and Anil Kapoor starrer Malang, the director of the film, Mohit Suri has completed writing the first draft of the sequel of his film. The filmmaker kept himself busy with writing the first draft of the film during the lockdown.

Earlier, Mohit Suri has confirmed the news of the sequel after seeing the reviews of Malang on Netflix. Malang was trending in the top 10 in 12 countries across the world – UAE, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Qatar, Pakistan and Bangladesh and therefore the director decided to make a sequel.

Mohit Suri took to Twitter to share a picture of the script title page of Malang 2 and wrote – “To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script – Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2”.

Earlier, producer Ankur Garg had stated – “We are thankful to the audience who has shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix- Yes, we are coming up with ‘Malang 2’. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon”.

Set in Goa, the 2020 romantic-thriller was produced by T-Series and Luv Films. Malang reunited Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur after 2013’s ‘Aashiqui 2’.

