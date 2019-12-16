Malaika Arora & Ujjwala Raut Indulge In An Ugly Fight, Courtesy Arbaaz Khan?

Malaika Arora every year lights up her glam avatar with the reality show, India’s Next Top Model that goes air on MTV. However, this year India’s Supermodel of the Year is coming up that will witness Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta and Malaika as the judge, while Anusha Dandekar and Ujjwala Raut will be seen playing the role of mentors. But things don’t seem well n sets and Arbaaz Khan is to be blamed for it.

If rumours are to be believed, Ujjwala Raut has been in contact with Arbaaz Khan and has been boasting all about it on the sets. This hasn’t gone really well with Malaika, who got divorced from the actor in 2017.

A recent report by Pinkvilla states the same as, “Producers are battling to film the new reality show as they need to keep Malaika Arora and Ujjwala Raut apart on set. Ujjwala has allegedly been gloating about the advances Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan is making on her. The supermodel is reportedly not shying away from letting the crew know about the Instagram messages Arbaaz has been sending to her. It is said that Ujjwala is also keeping her conversation with Arbaaz going by sharing pictures of herself from the sets with the Dabangg star.”

Meanwhile, just like India’s Next Top Model, this show too will witness models participating from all across the country, and battling it out through various test like advertising, digital promotions amongst others, to earn the ultimate crown.

It is also being reported that Malaika Arora has been handling the entire situation gracefully, while things get stressful for the makers of the show.

