Malaika Arora is in the news ever since she started dating Arjun Kapoor. Trolls have been a part of her life for quite some time now. From her divorce with Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan to her clothes, netizens have never spared her for anything. Recently, she went for an outing with her son and got trolled for wearing a gorgeous white A-line dress.

Netizens have been spitting so much hatred over her clothes on the picture that it’s almost disgusting to see this kind of behaviour on the Internet. Malaika was spotted over the weekend with son Arhaan and she was wearing an all-white outfit with a plunging neckline and a neat bun.

While few fans couldn’t stop praising her for the pretty attire, others didn’t agree with the stylish choice. Fans kept calling her ‘shameful’ for wearing this kind of dress with son, Arhaan.

One of the trolls wrote, “Sharm nai aati bachcho k sath aise dress pehnte hue”. Yet another said, “At least have some shame when with son… buy yourself some decent clothes, people won’t look at u but will bring u some respect”

This is not the first time when she is trolled, she has been on the radar ever since she has been spotted out with her 33-year-old boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor.

