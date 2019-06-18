VIRAL VIDEO: The Weights Are Just Not Enough For Salman Khan!

Superstar Salman Khan takes his fitness seriously. He made sure his security team helps him do that too.

He shared a quirky video in which Salman is seen taking his security team goes through “highs and lows” and how he makes them feel “secure” around him. The actor is seen doing leg presses, with his security personnel as weights.

“After experiencing the highs and lows, my security has finally realised how secure they are with me,” he captioned the video, where he was seen pushing his security staff up and down.

After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha pic.twitter.com/DVAG0dbjzy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

On the Bollywood front, Salman was just seen in “Bharat” alongside Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. He will next be seen in “Dabangg 3” and “Inshallah“.

