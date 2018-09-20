Malaika Arora Has Never ‘Dated, Dated!’ Deets Inside

Actress Malaika Arora says she is new to the whole dating scene.

The star talked about dating when she appeared on talk show Feet Up with the Stars presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, read a statement.

Asked about her opinion on dating, she said: “I am very new to all of this. I’ve never ever dated, dated! The first man I started dating I actually ended up marrying.”

The actress, who was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has a son from that union.

Talking about her son Arhaan, she said: “My son has an opinion about everything. My son’s friends find me cool because I don’t ever intrude or have too many do’s and don’ts.”