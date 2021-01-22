Filmmaker-brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt have produced and directed several films under their banner Vishesh Films. Now it seems the films made under this banner will be produced by Mukesh’s children–daughter Sakshi and son Vishesh. Read on to know more.

Mahesh Bhatt joined his brother’s production company as a creative head in 2000, and he had delivered several successful films like ‘Kabzaa’, ‘Daddy’, ‘Jurm’, ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin’, and ‘Sir’. Now Mukesh’s children are taking on the family business, Mahesh won’t be part of their journey.

Talking to ETimes, Mukesh Bhatt said, “Mahesh is not out of Vishesh Films per se. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine; my brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing. If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore”.

The filmmaker also cited that this is not the first time that Vishesh Films did not require Mahesh’s expertise on a project. Both have worked 57 films together and Mahesh has been part of 90 per cent of Vishesh Film’s project.

Mukesh Bhatt further said, “Sakshi and Vishesh are going to take the Vishesh Films legacy forward. They have some brilliant ideas and I shall always be around to guide them with my experience. The time has come for my children to grow in the business of movie-making which we are very passionate about. This again does not mean that I shall not produce some movies under my name in the future. I want to die with my boots on.”

What do you think about Mahesh Bhatt not being Creative consultant for Vishesh Films? Let us know in the comments section.

