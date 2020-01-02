Ludo: Fans Confuse Rajkummar Rao’s Female Avatar As Alia Bhatt & Kriti Sanon; Check Out Hilarious Reactions

Rajkummar Rao’s calibre needs no validation and we think that there is no one who would object to that. The actor yet again with his new looks from the film Ludo directed by Anurag Basu has impressed everyone. With appreciation, there is also confusion as people have mistaken him to be Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. Read on to know what exactly happened.

The makers of Ludo released the first looks of Rajkummar out of the ensemble cast. While a picture has him in a desi avatar seated on a bike with tassels on it. The picture has him sporting long hair and quirky glares giving the vibe. The second is the one that stirred the storm.

In the second Raj turned into a drag as he wore a bright green ghagra choli with a hint of bosom. A not so subtle make-up, smoky eyes, straight long hair left loose and hanging loose across his shoulder and perfectly jewelled up looking beautiful. Red lips and bindi have transformed him completely and you need a second look to confirm that it is Rajkummar and not someone else.

The actor looked so unrecognizable that people in the comment section compared and mistook him to be Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. The comment section for the particular post is full of such comments. A fan wrote, “I thought it is Alia”, another wrote, “looking like @kritisanon in 1st one.” There were also many who did recognize him and appreciated him crowning him as the best drag ever.

Directed by Basu, Ludo is a crime anthology starring an ensemble of cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Saraf. The anthology is slated for an April 24, 2020 release.

Talking about Raj, the actor has an amazing line up with The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra, Chhalaang with Nushrat Barucha and Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor.

