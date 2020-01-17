Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Finds Its Way Into The Meme Feast!

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal trailer which dropped a few hours ago, is receiving mixed reactions from netizens. While the fresh and adorable chemistry of Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan is being applauded by some, others are trolling for demeaning the fame of Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal.

Following the trailer release, like every other biggie of Bollywood, Love Aaj Kal too has found its way into the menu of meme makers. We aren’t sure of your view on the trailer but some of the reactions and memes on it will surely make you laugh out loud.

Check out some reactions of Twitter users on Love Aaj Kal’s trailer:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first poster of “Love Aaj Kal“.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram, Sara wrote: “Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow?”

Kartik too shared the same poster on his Instagram.

Introducing the two main characters — Zoe and Veer — director Imtiaz Ali wrote: “Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal.”

In the first poster, Sara can be seen lying on Kartik’s back. They both are holding hands. Sara is awake and looks lost in thought while Kartik seems to be sleeping.

