Love Aaj Kal CENSORED: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s Undressing Intimate Scene Removed, Duration Revealed

It’s just a couple of days before we see Imtiaz Ali bringing back another version of love having Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan. Love Aaj Kal is all set to overtake the Valentine’s Day hoping to attract as much of its target audience as it can.

Imtiaz Ali films are usually targeted towards high-plexes youth and Love Aaj Kal is no different. Though the trailer opened to a mix response, songs are doing the trick just fine. The trailer has a couple of scenes in which we can see the couple of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan getting intimate.

But it seems those scenes haven’t gone well with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) because they’ve decided to use the trimmer. Folks at CBFC have granted the movie U/certificate with some restrictions. Most of the intimate scenes have been either edited out or are cut-short. A similar case happened to Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha when Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s kissing scene was cut abruptly.

The trailer has a scene in which actors are seen undressing themselves and CBFC has asked the makers to edit out a portion of that scene. Words like fu** and fu**** are muted and Hindi abuse Haraamzaadon has been replaced with Saale Besharamo. The duration of the film is clocked at 2 hours 21 minutes.

All the criticism apart, people are eager to see Kartik and Sara’s chemistry on the big screen for the first time, as it has been reported that the two stars have been dating for a while now.

“We are grateful for it,” Sara said about the buzz that the film has generated, adding: “It’s not very often you see people showering this kind of love even before anything of the film came out. I am 98 per cent thankful but I am still two per cent nervous because there will be a lot of scrutiny on Valentine’s Day. Keeping that aside, we are very thankful for all the encouragement we are getting for this film.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!