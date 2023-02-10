Singer Papon has collaborated with director Anirudhha Roy Chowdhary for the music of his upcoming film ‘Lost’. Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pankaj Kapur, the film is a suspense thriller all set to premiere on Zee5 on 16th February 2023.

Talking about the beautiful melody, Papon said: “Roshni’ as the name describes is a song of finding the light within. It is a song that consoles your soul and makes you feel good about your life instantly. The song has been composed by Shantanu Moitra and penned by Swanand Kirkire, both supremely talented musicians. It is always a pleasure to collaborate with them.”

Papon and Swanand Kirkire have previously collaborated for ‘Namami Brahmaputra’. The song composed and produced by Papon featured a plethora of star artists from across the nation singing for the Brahmaputra.

Previously, Yami Gautam Dhar met real-life crime journalists during the course of the film’s shooting in which she essays the role of a crime reporter in the hot pursuit of a story.

The actress told IANS, “I didn’t meet any crime journalists prior to the shooting but yes, I did meet them while we were shooting, and they were very senior. They were very kind.”

“It was a pleasure meeting them because if they hadn’t told me who they were, I would never know their significant body of work. I wouldn’t have known their background. They were extremely warm. They watched us shoot and perform. That’s all about it, there was no particular journalist that I had in mind while preparing for the role”.

Yami Gautam Dhar also shared why she feels that cinema is one of the most respected professions in the world.

