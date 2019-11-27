Looking For The Perfect Sangeet Dress? Deepika Padukone’s Latest Airport Look Can Be Your Inspiration

Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone is just so beautiful and talented that anything she does goes noticed. From her airport looks to event looks, Deepika Padukone is one the most papped and followed actress on social media.

Deepika Padukone is mostly seen wearing tracksuits at the airports but today she wore a pink suit and we are hooked to it. Deepika wore a pink fuschia pink suit with the same coloured palazzo pants and carried a dupatta on it. The suit had embroidered flower bootis on it which looked very subtle and she paired with a khaki mojari.

She kept the look very simple with subtle makeup and paired it only with metal hoop earrings. She carried a YSL bag which costs a whopping 2.7 lacs but looks every worth of penny on Deepika.

Her hairdo only added the subtle glam to her entire look. She donned a messy ponytail with nude lips. You can also pair it with a messy bun instead of pony and you’re good to go for your sangeet!

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey which releases next year in January. She will be seen portraying the character on an acid attack survivor in this film. The first poster from the film was revealed earlier this year and people cannot wait to see the trailer of the film now.

Apart from Chhapaak, Deepika will also be seen in 83 opposite Ranveer Singh.

