Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Swara Bhasker Hits At BJP For Offering Ticket To A ‘Potential Terrorist’ Sadhvi Pragya

The heat is turned on with 17th Lok Sabha elections are in the process. Just a while ago, infamous Sadhvi Pragya joined Bharatiya Janata Party and also it came as official that she will contest the elections. Expectedly, it met with heavy criticism and Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker too joined in, by taking a dig at the political party.

Hindu nationalist and a controversial figure Sadhvi Pragya, the accused of Malegaon blasts (29th September 2008) who got acquitted of the charges by Special National Investigation Agency (NIA), joined Bhartiya Janata Party today and also to contest election from Bhopal seat of Madhya Pradesh.

While this news expectedly sparked the debate, actress Swara Bhasker bashed the right-wing party for the motive behind offering a ticket to extremist figure.

Swara took her official Twitter account to share her views. While sharing a news link, she tweeted, “Latest addition to our scintillating list of MP contestants: a potential terrorist.. Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya.. BJP absolutely naked in its agenda of hate and divisiveness..”

Latest addition to our scintillating list of MP contestants: a potential terrorist.. Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya.. BJP absolutely naked in its agenda of hate and divisiveness.. https://t.co/q5pD9NUi27 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2019

On her birthday, actress Swara Bhasker flew to Patna to lend support to CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by campaigning for him in Begusarai.

Swara wanted to be by Kanhaiya’s side when he files his nomination papers for the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat.

“It is a rather unusual way of spending one’s birthday. But Kanhaiya is a friend and I think he is fighting an important battle on behalf of us all. If he wins, it will be a victory for Indian democracy,” Swara said in a statement.

