Sidharth Malhotra Trains For Army Drills & Uses Military Weapons For Kargil’s Sher Shah

Sidharth Malhotra has recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi which releases on 12th July. The actor has immediately gotten into the prep of his next film tentatively titled Kargil’s Sher Shah.

Sidharth along with cast was training on army drills and learnt the use of military weapons. This training is to get the body language and army etiquettes correct.

The actor will begin shooting in the first week of May starting Chandigarh followed by Palampur, which is Vikram Batra’s hometown.

The film will be shot for approximately 70 days across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh.

