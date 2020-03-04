Loca: Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals How They Shot The Song In Just 2 Hours!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest song Loca was finally released earlier today and the song is charting massive numbers.

A grand song launch event was organized for the rapper’s release and at the event, Honey Singh shared a few insights on how they chose the location of the song and the time it took for them to shot it.

The rapper shared, “We shot the entire song in 2 hours from beats to lyrics to recording and it took us 3 months in the pre-production and took 4 months to display in front of the audiences and we were keen on showing the unseen side of Dubai”

The new song has some really funky upbeat music and the perfect summery groovy tunes we would love to shake a leg on! The latest release of the rapper is not a song ‘It’s more like a vibe’ we can surely resonate with. The lyrics have been penned amazingly as they rhyme and chime with the current season we are transitioning into.

The rapper has also shot the song in Dubai as it feels like home and shot on a Gugu Boat which is one of its kind in the world. The rapper truly showed an unseen side of Dubai.

Yo Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2019 where he gave the superhit with T, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and then, Peeyu Datt Ke.

Loca is co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh where the music video is directed by Ben Peters produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!