Lions Gold Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan – Best Actor! Check Out The Complete List Of Winners

Lions Gold Awards 2019: It’s been 25 years, a silver jubilee, for Lions Gold Awards honouring the television and the films together. In a grand event held yesterday, we saw stars like Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Janhvi Kapoor gracing the night.
The winners’ list is out and there will some debate over certain nominations but that’s what awards are for. Varun Dhawan in films and Harshad Chopda in television have bagged in the major awards.
Check out the winners’ list below:
Films:
Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for October
Best Actress: Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho
Best Debutante (Female): Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak
Best Debut (Male): Aayush Sharma for Loveyatri
Best Comic Actor: Aparshakti Khurana for Stree
Best Supporting Actor: Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
Television:
Best Actor (Popular): Harshad Chopda for Bepannah
Best Actress (Jury): Surbhi Chandna for Ishqbaaz
Best Actor (Jury): Mohit Malik for Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Best Actress (Popular): Jennifer Winget for Bepannah
Best Debut Web-Series: Saqib Saleem for Saqib Saleem
Most Stylish TV Personality: Mouni Roy
Best Reality Icon (Female): Dipika Kakar for Bigg Boss
Best Reality Icon (Male): Sreesanth for Bigg Boss & Khatron Ke Khiladi
Versatile Icon of TV: Sharad Malhotra
Best Child Actor: Akriti Sharma
