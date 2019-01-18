Lions Gold Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan – Best Actor! Check Out The Complete List Of Winners

Lions Gold Awards 2019: It’s been 25 years, a silver jubilee, for Lions Gold Awards honouring the television and the films together. In a grand event held yesterday, we saw stars like Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Janhvi Kapoor gracing the night.

The winners’ list is out and there will some debate over certain nominations but that’s what awards are for. Varun Dhawan in films and Harshad Chopda in television have bagged in the major awards.

Check out the winners’ list below:

Films:

Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for October

Best Actress: Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho

Best Debutante (Female): Janhvi Kapoor for Dhadak

Best Debut (Male): Aayush Sharma for Loveyatri

Best Comic Actor: Aparshakti Khurana for Stree

Best Supporting Actor: Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Television:

Best Actor (Popular): Harshad Chopda for Bepannah

Best Actress (Jury): Surbhi Chandna for Ishqbaaz

Best Actor (Jury): Mohit Malik for Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Best Actress (Popular): Jennifer Winget for Bepannah

Best Debut Web-Series: Saqib Saleem for Saqib Saleem

Most Stylish TV Personality: Mouni Roy

Best Reality Icon (Female): Dipika Kakar for Bigg Boss

Best Reality Icon (Male): Sreesanth for Bigg Boss & Khatron Ke Khiladi

Versatile Icon of TV: Sharad Malhotra

Best Child Actor: Akriti Sharma

