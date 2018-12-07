Like A Boss! Deepika Padukone Reclaims Her Crown Of Sexiest Asian Woman

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone reclaimed her status as the Sexiest Woman of Asia.

Second time in three years Deepika bags the title published by UK based newspaper, Eastern Eye.

The actress who has had an eventful year recently got married to Ranveer Singh leaving the whole nation into a frenzy.

The multi-award winner actress started the year with a bang with the success of her magnum opus Padmavat.

As Padmavat raked in over 300 crores at the box office, Deepika Padukone emerges as the first actress to headline a 300 crore film.

After shining as one of the 100 most influential people, now the actress has been crowned as the only woman to enter the top 5 list of Forbes Richest Indian.

Deepika commands the title of being of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her recent outing Padmavat clocking 300 crores at the box office. With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film.