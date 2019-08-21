LFW 2019: Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Black & We Are In Complete Awe Of Her!

Katrina Kaif always amazes us whenever she walks the ramp. The actress knows very well how to turn heads with her gorgeous appearances and elegance. Last night, the Bharat actress walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019.

For the fashion show yesterday, Katrina wore a black V neckline blouse and velvet lehenga with floral work on it. She set her hair in loose waves and her smokey eyes and nude make-up accentuated her entire look.

Today, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram page to share a few photos from last night. She captioned them, “अबाउट लास्ट नाईट @manishmalhotra05.”

Check out the post below:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Salman Khan, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani.

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Kat and Akki will be working in a film together after 10 years. This is Katrina’s first collaboration with Rohit and everyone is excited about the film.

