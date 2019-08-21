Housefull 4: It Will Be Akshay Kumar VS Rana Daggubati For THIS Reason!

Superstar Akshay Kumar and South heartthrob Rana Daggubati, after a gap of 4 long years will be seen on big screens in Housefull 4. Rana who had teamed up with Akshay in Neeraj Pandey’s Baby will be seen playing an antagonist in Housefull 4.

The latest news related to the film is, the audience will get to see a face-off between both the actors in a Qawwali song.

According to reports from Mumbai Mirror, from the film and story point of view, the face-off song between Akshay and Rana will be an important element as it will take the story further. “It appears at a crucial juncture and is on the lines of a fun conversation between the protagonist and the antagonist,” the source said.

The song was recently shot at a studio in Mumbai, and it also features rest of the cast. The source further added, “The song is set in the present era and was shot at a studio in Mumbai.”

Housefull 4 is one of the most awaited releases of the year in Bollywood. According to various reports, the film also is one of the costliest comedy films ever made in Hindi film industry.

Apart from Akshay and Rana, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever among others in central roles.

Housefull 4, is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

The Akshay starrer is slated for release on 25th October this year on Diwali weekend.

