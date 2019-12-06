LEAKED! Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Will Not Just Walk On Forrest Gump’s Steps But ‘Run’ On Them

Aamir Khan is doing all the right things to bring in Laal Singh Chaddha on the forefront. After releasing the first look of the film and an announcement video, there have been few leaks from the sets of the film.

Now, Aamir Khan’s fan-club has leaked a look of Aamir Khan in which he unbelievably looks like Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump. Aamir will be seen as a Sikh in the film but that’s not it, the recent look is insanely crazy.

Check out the look below:

With this look, it seems Laal Singh Chaddha will not only follow the footsteps of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump but also run on it (movie reference!).

The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscars-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright. The actor will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.

He recently wished Ashutosh Gowariker for his recent film Panipat & posted, “Dear Ashutosh Gowariker, Wishing Sanjay Dutt, Arjun and Kriti Sanon and you, all the very best for ‘Panipat‘. May the film achieve all the success it deserves and more.”

Responding to Aamir’s tweet, Ashutosh thanked Aamir in Punjabi style, as the latter essays a Sikh in his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha“. “Oye Laal Singh…Twaadiya vadhaiyain te assissian padhke dil nu bada changa lageya hai. Hor main twaada dilo naal dhanyavaad karda ha. (It felt too good to read your wishes),” Ashutosh wrote.

