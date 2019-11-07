Aamir Khan has finally released the first look motion poster of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He took to Twitter to share the same and wrote, “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum”

The poster has a song composed by Pritam playing in the background. The poster opens with a white feather flying in the sky as it forms the words, “Aamir Khan in and as Laal Singh Chaddha. Christmas 2020.

The film is being directed by Advait Chandan and co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, and there has been a lot of chatter regarding his role. The shooting for the film began earlier this week and it will be shot in more than 100 locations in India.

Recently, a photograph surfaced showing Aamir’s mother Zeenat Hussain holding the clapboard.

Aamir Khan had earlier said that he does not have any problem with remaking films. “I say yes to a script whenever it excites me. I have done remakes in the past too. It Happened One Night was remade into Dil Hai KI Maanta Nahi and Tamil film Ghajini was remade as Ghajini in Hindi. However, most of the time I work on original scripts,” Aamir told Hindustan Times.

When asked about whether it’s a challenge portraying the character when he is above 50 (Tom Hanks was 28 when he acted in Forrest Gump), Aamir said that each running shot in the original film is around 30 seconds, so that isn’t a problem at all.

